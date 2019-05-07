La violencia policial del 1 de Octubre de 2017 ha vuelto a colarse en el juicio a la cúpula del procés catalán, en el Tribunal Supremo. Testigos llamados por las defensas de los 12 dirigentes independentistas que se sientan en el banquillo de los acusados han detallado este martes las agresiones, vejaciones o insultos que sufrieron a manos de fuerzas policiales durante la jornada del referéndum soberanista.

"La policía empezó a coger a la gente. A mi me cogieron por los testículos, me levantaron para arriba y me dejaron caer". "A otro le cogieron por las orejas"; "Me cogieron entre tres o cuatro y me sacaron a rastras, me tiraron a la calle como si fuera un paquete", denunciaba el testigo Pere Font.

Font, ingeniero de telecomunicaciones ya jubilado, narraba este martes ante la Sala de lo Penal del Alto Tribunal cómo los agentes de la Policía Nacional acudieron al colegio Victor Català de Nou Barris (Barcelona) pasadas las 9.00 horas, pertrechados con mazas y tenazas, aunque "las puertas estaban abiertas".

Cuando los agentes le lanzaron al suelo se hizo una herida en el brazo, que comenzó a sangrar. "Les dije que no había derecho a que vinieran a pegar a la gente. Entonces vino una mujer policía y me pegó un puñetazo en la cara". Todo, sin apenas mediar palabra, siempre según su relato.

