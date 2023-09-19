Newsletters

Público

Vox abandona el hemiciclo en la primera intervención en gallego en el Congreso

El pleno servirá para aprobar la reforma del Reglamento del Congrese para incluir las lenguas cooficiales en la vida parlamentaria

Pinganillos
Uno de los auriculares que servirán a los diputados y diputadas para seguir las intervenciones en lenguas cooficiales. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El grupo parlamentario de Vox ha abandonado el hemiciclo cuando el diputado socialista José Ramón Gómez Besteiro ha iniciado su intervención en gallego. Al salir, todos los diputados de extrema derecha han depositado los auriculares para la traducción simultánea en el escaño del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez.

(Habrá ampliación)

