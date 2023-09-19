Vox abandona el hemiciclo en la primera intervención en gallego en el Congreso

madridActualizado:
El grupo parlamentario de Vox ha abandonado el hemiciclo cuando el diputado socialista José Ramón Gómez Besteiro ha iniciado su intervención en gallego. Al salir, todos los diputados de extrema derecha han depositado los auriculares para la traducción simultánea en el escaño del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez.
(Habrá ampliación)
¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
Responder