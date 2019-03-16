Público
Vox Abascal y Ortega encabezarán la lista de Vox en Madrid

Asimismo este partido ha informado de que en los próximos días anunciará el resto de cabezas de lista en las elecciones del 28 de abril.

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal (3d), junto al secretario general, Javier Ortega Smith (2d). / EFE

Santiago Abascal, Javier Ortega Smith e Iván Espinosa de los Monteros encabezarán la lista de Vox en la circunscripción de Madrid en las próximas elecciones generales.

Según ha anunciado la formación ultraderechista en su cuenta de Twitter, estos tres políticos irán por este orden en la candidatura de Vox al Congreso de los Diputados.

