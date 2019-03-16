Santiago Abascal, Javier Ortega Smith e Iván Espinosa de los Monteros encabezarán la lista de Vox en la circunscripción de Madrid en las próximas elecciones generales.
Según ha anunciado la formación ultraderechista en su cuenta de Twitter, estos tres políticos irán por este orden en la candidatura de Vox al Congreso de los Diputados.
Asimismo este partido ha informado de que en los próximos días anunciará el resto de cabezas de lista en las elecciones del 28 de abril.
🚨 @Santi_ABASCAL @Ortega_Smith e @ivanedlm serán los primeros en la lista de VOX al Congreso de los Diputados por Madrid.— VOX 🇪🇸 (@vox_es) 16 de marzo de 2019
En los próximos días anunciaremos los nombres del resto de candidatos de la #EspañaViva que este 28 de abril conseguirán hacer historia 💪🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/iSkwmKMgY2
