El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, quiere que la incitación al odio no esté penalizado. Así lo ha afirmado este lunes en el programa El Gato al Agua, de Intereconomía, en donde también ha propuesto perseguir a quienes ayuden a los migrantes irregulares.
Según Abascal, la ley quiere “amordazar” a Vox y ha llegado a asegurar que: "Quieren perseguir la opinión". "Como le está ocurriendo a nuestro secretario general Javier Ortega, al que está investigando la Fiscalía por haber dicho que estamos en contra de la invasión islamista; es decir, de aquellos que quieren imponer la sharia. Nosotros no nos vamos a callar. No solo eso. El día que gobernemos vamos a acabar con esas leyes que nos quieren amordazar e intentaremos que haya otras leyes para perseguir a los cómplices de la invasión islamista en España”, ha continuado.
La ley "castiga con hasta cuatro años de cárcel a quienes públicamente fomenten, promuevan o inciten directa o indirectamente al odio, hostilidad, discriminación o violencia contra un grupo". Una ley que han usado varios miembros del partido ultra, como Pedro Fernández hace cinco meses contra Susana Díaz por decir que Vox es “racista, homófobo, xenófobo y machista”. El propio Abascal hizo uso de este artículo 510.1 en 2009 contra los que pitaron el himno nacional en la final de la Copa del Rey.
