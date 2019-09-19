Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Vox Almeida Vox boicotea el minuto de silencio en Madrid por el último crimen machista

Una delegación del partido de ultraderecha, con Javier Ortega Smith a la cabeza se ha presentado con una pancarta que reza: "La violencia no tiene género. Contra todo tipo de violencia intrafamiliar". Después, se ha enfrentado a Almeida.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La delegación de Vox, con Ortega Smith, con la pancarta en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid este jueves. EUROPA PRESS

La delegación de Vox, con Ortega Smith, con la pancarta en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid este jueves. EUROPA PRESS

Vox ha boicoteado este jueves el minuto de silencio en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid por la última mujer víctima en Madrid de un crimen machista. Una delegación del partido de ultraderecha, con Javier Ortega Smith a la cabeza se ha presentado con una pancarta que reza: "La violencia no tiene género. Contra todo tipo de violencia intrafamiliar".

El alcalde de la capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, se ha encarado con Ortega Smith, el portavoz de Vox en el Consistorio, por haberse presentado en el minuto de silencio con esta pancarta.

"Esto es una realidad dramática, la primera causa de muerte en Madrid, y me gustaría que me hubieras comunicado que venías con una pancarta", le ha reprochado a Smith.

"Sabes perfectamente que no comparto la ideología de género ni el feminismo del 8 de marzo, pero eso no quiere decir que se puedan colocar dos pancartas distintas", le ha echado en cara Almeida.

La concejala del partido de extrema derecha en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Purificación Cabello, había avanzado este miércoles que su partido no acudiría al minuto de silencio porque considera que no es más que "una campaña publicitaria de la izquierda", que abandona a los "olvidados".

"Condenamos todos los asesinatos pero contra las mujeres y contra cualquier ciudadano que ha sufrido una violencia en su entorno familiar o próximo. Hay una cantidad de olvidados que por culpa de las políticas ideológicas de la izquierda están siendo discriminados en nuestra sociedad. Vamos a ser la voz de olvidados", manifestó la edil.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad