Vox amenaza al PP con no negociar los Presupuestos en Andalucía si no cesan los "insultos"

El presidente del Grupo Parlamentario de Vox en la Cámara andaluza, Francisco Serrano, ha avisado este miércoles al PP de que "corre el riesgo de que no haya ni siquiera posibilidad de iniciar contactos" para la negociación del presupuesto autonómico tras la "patada a la silla" que, a su juicio, dio ayer el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado.
Así se ha pronunciado Serrano en un comentario publicado en su perfil de Twitter, después de que Casado haya decidido cambiar su estrategia tras la derrota histórica del PP en las elecciones generales y pasar a la ofensiva contra Ciudadanos (Cs) y Vox, partido al que ha situado en la "extrema derecha".
Si hay que sentarse para negociar presupuestos, no es correcto pegarle una patada a la silla e insultar al que se tiene que sentar contigo para aprobarlos. No está bien y se corre el riego de que no haya ni siquiera posibilidad de iniciar contactos.— Francisco Serrano (@FSerranoCastro) 1 de mayo de 2019
"Si hay que sentarse para negociar presupuestos, no es correcto pegarle una patada a la silla e insultar al que se tiene que sentar contigo para aprobarlos", ha escrito el dirigente de andaluz de Vox, partido cuyo apoyo fue imprescindible para aupar a Juanma Moreno a la Presidencia de la Junta, que previamente había cerrado un acuerdo de gobierno con Ciudadanos para conformar un Ejecutivo compartido de 47 escaños.
En este marco, y al hilo del posicionamiento de Casado, Francisco Serrano ha considerado que la actitud del presidente del PP "no está bien y se corre el riesgo de que no haya ni siquiera posibilidad de iniciar contactos" para negociar las cuentas autonómicas.
