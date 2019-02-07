Público
Vox en Andalucía El PSOE andaluz ve una "provocación" que Vox presida la comisión parlamentaria encargada de Memoria Histórica 

Así lo han expresado en Twitter varios parlamentarios y dirigentes socialistas después de que haya trascendido que la formación que lidera en Andalucía Francisco Serrano presidirá la comisión, y culpan a PP y Ciudadanos (Cs) del reparto que permite a esta formación asumir esta responsabilidad.

El senador y exconsejero de Cultura Miguel Ángel Vázquez. / EUROPA PRESS

El PSOE andaluz considera una "auténtica provocación" que Vox vaya a presidir en la nueva legislatura la Comisión de Cultura y Patrimonio del Parlamento, encargada de las competencias relativas a Memoria Histórica y Democrática, y culpan a PP y Ciudadanos (Cs) del reparto que permite a esta formación asumir esta responsabilidad.

Así lo han expresado en Twitter varios parlamentarios y dirigentes socialistas después de que haya trascendido que la formación que lidera en Andalucía Francisco Serrano presidirá la comisión parlamentaria que debatirá las cuestiones relativas a Memoria Histórica cuando este partido ha expresado públicamente que considera prioritaria la derogación de la Ley aprobada sin votos en contra en la anterior legislatura.

"Es como poner a un zorro a cuidar el gallinero", aseguró el exconsejero de Cultura Miguel Ángel Vázquez

"PP y Cs permiten que un partido que no cree en la autonomía y niega la Memoria Histórica presida esta comisión. Una vergüenza, otra más, del tripartito de derecha y extrema derecha", ha criticado el parlamentario por Huelva y exconsejero de Medio Ambiente José Fiscal.

El exconsejero de Fomento y diputado por Jaén Felipe López ha señalado que con la decisión sobre la Presidencia de la Comisión de Cultura y Patrimonio "queda patente la imposición de Vox a PP y Cs" para adoptar una "provocación total", que la secretaria provincial del PSOE de Sevilla y secretaria primera de la Mesa del Parlamento, Verónica Pérez, considera además una "falta de respeto que respaldan PP y Cs".

Más contundente aún se ha pronunciado el senador y exconsejero de Cultura Miguel Ángel Vázquez, que ha señalado que la decisión de situar a Vox al frente de la comisión parlamentaria encargada de Memoria Histórica es "como poner a un zorro a cuidar el gallinero". "Una auténtica provocación", ha subrayado.

