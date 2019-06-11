Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Vox anuncia un acuerdo con el PP para entrar en el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid

Monasterio asegura que ha firmado un pacto con Isabel Díaz Ayuso para entrar en un futuro gobierno regional en función de los votos que ha conseguido en las últimas pasadas elecciones. Según la candidata de Vox, Aguado se ha negado a firmar el acuerdo.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 1
Rocío Monasterio, este martes la Asamblea. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

Rocío Monasterio, este martes en la Asamblea de Madrid. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

La candidata de Vox a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha anunciado este martes que ha firmado un pacto con la candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, para entrar en un futuro gobierno regional en función de los votos que ha conseguido en las últimas pasadas elecciones.

Monasterio ha explicado que se ha reunido esta mañana con Ayuso y que ambas han firmado este documento que recoge que Vox entra en los entes de la Comunidad y en los presupuestos en función de la proporcionalidad obtenida en las elecciones y traducida en escaños (PP, 30; Cs, 26 y Vox, 12).

"Hemos firmado un acuerdo con el PP que incluye las posiciones en la Mesa (de la Asamblea de Madrid) y por supuesto las posiciones de Gobierno, consejerías, entes... en proporción a los escaños que tenemos, como es lógico", ha declarado a los medios tras la constitución del Parlamento madrileño.

Ese mismo documento se lo ha entregado a Ciudadanos en una reunión también in extremis esta mañana, con su candidato, Ignacio Aguado, pero según Monasterio, éste se ha negado a firmarlo y ella se ha levantado de la mesa.

Por su parte, Ayuso ha señalado a los medios que hay un acuerdo con cada partido (Ciudadanos y Vox, por separado) pero no ha concretado si con últimos se recoge en el documento que entren en el Gobierno.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad