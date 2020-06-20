Vox asegura que no acudirá al homenaje a las víctimas del coronavirus

VIGO
El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha anunciado este sábado que su partido no va a acudir al homenaje a las víctimas de la pandemia de la COVID-19, convocado para el próximo 16 de julio, por considerarlo "una ceremonia exculpatoria" de un Gobierno "criminal".
Durante un mitin de precampaña en Vigo de cara a las elecciones gallegas del 12 de julio, el presidente del partido ha acusado al Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez de utilizar a las víctimas como "excusa" parra celebrar esta "exculpación" de su gestión, que se caracteriza por "ocultar la cifra real" de fallecidos.
Además, Abascal ha afeado al Gobierno de "usurpar las funciones de Su Majestad El Rey", quien es quien debe convocar un acto de estas características, según ha explicado.
