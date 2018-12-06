Público
Vox Los mossos cargan contra antifascistas que pretendían evitar un acto de Vox en Girona

La manifestación fue convocada por el partido ultra y la plataforma Borbonia bajo el lema 'Unidos por la Constitución'. Una persona ha sido detenida y cuatro agentes han resultado heridos.

Manifestación antifascista en Girona. / FOTO: @AntifaGironina

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a una persona tras haber cargado contra activistas antifascistas en Girona que trataban de evitar una manifestación por el 40 aniversario de la Constitución Española en la plaza de la Constitución de Girona.

Además, cuatro de los agentes de la Brigada Móvil (Brimo), que trataban de evitar la entrada de los activistas en la plaza, han resultado heridos y uno de ellos ha sido trasladado al hospital, han explicado fuentes de la policía catalana.

Los activistas antifascistas se han concentrado para evitar que miembros del partido de ultaderecha Vox y la plataforma Borbonia celebrasen la manifestación, bajo el lema Unidos por la Constitución, que estaba previsto durar hasta las 13 horas.

