La manifestación convocada esta mañana por grupos independentistas contra un acto de Vox en Barcelona se ha saldado con cinco detenidos, varios heridos y numerosos incidentes entre manifestantes y Mossos d'Esquadra en los alrededores de la plaza de España.
Convocados por los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) y otros grupos del movimiento independentista, como Arran o el Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans, los manifestantes han protagonizado numerosos altercados en el barrio de Sants de Barcelona en su intento por dirigirse hacia la zona de las fuentes de Montjuïc, en la plaza España, donde se celebra el acto del partido que lidera Santiago Abascal.
Los manifestantes han lanzado botellas, piedras, vallas, huevos y pintura contra los agentes de la policía catalana, que finalmente han realizado cargas y detenciones para contener su avance.
Los manifestantes también han formado barricadas y quemado contenedores para impedir el paso de los mossos. Según ha informado a Efe un portavoz de la policía catalana, los incidentes se han saldado con cinco detenciones, una de ellas realizada por agentes de la Guardia Urbana.
Tres de estos individuos han sido arrestados por agredir a una persona que se dirigía al acto del partido de ultraderecha Vox. El Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) ha atendido a cinco personas: cuatro han sufrido heridas leves, entre ellas, un agente de los Mossos, aunque han sido dados de alta allí mismo. Otra persona con pronóstico menos grave ha tenido que ser trasladada al Hospital Clínic.
