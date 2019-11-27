Público
Vox Desalojan a un grupo de mujeres del pleno de Chamberí tras recibir a Ortega Smith al grito de "fuera fascista"

Las mujeres protestaban levantando los pañuelos morados y lanzando consignas contra él, según fuentes presentes en el acto. Por su parte, Smith no les dirigó la palabra y tomó asiento. 

27/11/2019- Captura de un vídeo del momento de la protesta en el pleno de Chamberí contra la presencia de Ortega Smith, portavoz de Vox. /Somos Chamberí.

Un grupo de diez mujeres ha sido desalojado del pleno de constitución de la Junta de Chamberí tras recibir al portavoz de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, con pañuelos morados en alto y al grito de "fuera fascistas de las instituciones". 

Fuentes presentes en el acto han informado que este grupo de mujeres ha cortado momentáneamente el paso a Ortega Smith levantado los pañuelos morados y lanzando consignas contra él. 

El presidente del Pleno, Javier Ramírez (PP), ha dado tres avisos antes de desalojar a este grupo de mujeres, que han protestado después de que Ortega Smith haya sido reprobado por el Pleno de Cibeles tras sus polémicas palabras sobre la violencia de género.

Ortega Smith no dirigó la palabra en ningún momento a las manifestantes que protestaban por su presencia y "se limitó a atravesar el grupo y a tomar asiento", según recoge el diario Somos Chamberí

