El coordinador de Vox en Moguer (Huelva), Luis Mántaras, ha dimitido después de que el pasado sábado circulara en WhatsApp un "videotutorial" protagonizado por él sobre el uso de la "burundanga", una droga que anula la voluntad de las personas.

En el vídeo, Mántaras explica que se trata de "un tutorial" sobre dicha droga "eso que coloca a las tías; se la das y las vuelve to locas y... pasan cosas que... No sé, La Manada y no sé cuantos".

El vídeo, que se publicó durante la jornada de reflexión electoral del pasado sábado, suscitó polémica y finalmente ha llevado a Mántaras a anunciar su dimisión en su cuenta de Facebook.

Mántaras, que fue candidato de Vox en las municipales, aunque no resultó elegido, lamenta "lo dañino del uso que se le dio a una broma desafortunada (con una mala hierba que en absoluto es lo que refiere el vídeo), privada (en un grupo reducido de WhatsApp) y antigua, que ha empañado en gran medida la labor que se ha venido haciendo hasta hoy".

Asimismo indica que emprenderá acciones legales contra las personas que difundan el vídeo por el daño que pueda causarle a él y a su familia.