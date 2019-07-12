La portavoz de Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Isabel Serra, y la diputada de IU en la coalición, Sol Sánchez, presentarán el próximo lunes una denuncia ante la Fiscalía de Madrid contra Vox por su solicitud de información sobre los cursos impartidos por COGAM en colegios de la región.
Según ha informado desde la formación, las dos diputadas se encuentran redactando el texto en el que incidirán en el posible "delito de odio" contra el colectivo LGTBI en el que habría incurrido, a sus ojos, la formación de Rocío Monasterio.
La solicitud pedía la relación de colegios de la región en la que se hubiesen realizado acciones "informativas, formativas y de otra índole" y se requiere "el nombre y apellidos del ponente y cuáles han sido las clases destinatarias".
Por su parte, COGAM ha interpelado a la Fiscalía este viernes para que actúe de oficio contra la iniciativa de Vox, mientras que la diputada socialista Carla Antonelli ha advertido también de que lo llevaría a esta instancia de hacerse efectivo el requerimiento del partido liderado por Santiago Abascal.
