Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía investiga a Rocío Monasterio por la falsificación de un visado de obra

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Vox La Fiscalía investiga a Rocío Monasterio por la falsificación de un visado de obra

A la denuncia que fue presentada por Mas Madrid se suma otra presentada por "los mismos delitos" por el Colegio de Aparejadores y Arquitectos Técnicos de Madrid.

La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, la semana pasada en Valencia ante los periodistas.ROBER SOLSONA / EUROPA PRESS
La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, la semana pasada en Valencia ante los periodistas.ROBER SOLSONA / EUROPA PRESS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

La Fiscalía ha abierto una investigación contra la líder de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, por la supuesta falsificación de un visado de obra del Colegio de Aparejadores de Madrid en proyectos presentados en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid en 2005, 2011 y 2016.

Esta investigación ha sido adelantada por el diario.es y ha sido confirmada a Efe por fuentes de la Fiscalía y del partido Más Madrid, que presentó la denuncia el pasado 16 de enero "por un presunto delito de falsedad de un documento público".

Esta denuncia está relacionada con la finca situada en la calle Rodas número 7 de Madrid, ya que el sello de Monasterio que registra para solicitar la licencia en el año 2005, con una pegatina a color que forma parte de su estudio.

"El número de planos visados en 2005, un total de siete, difiere sustancialmente con los que contienen el sello en los años 2011 y 2016, que ascienden hasta diecinueve", señala Más Madrid en su denuncia.

Fuentes de la Fiscalía han agregado a Efe que a la denuncia de Más Madrid se suma otra presentada por "los mismos delitos" del Colegio de Aparejadores y Arquitectos Técnicos de Madrid.

La Comisión de Recursos del Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid (COAM), que funciona como un órgano independiente del colegio profesional, desestimó el recurso que presentó el concejal de Más Madrid, José Manuel Calvo, contra Monasterio por las informaciones sobre presuntas irregularidades firmando planos de proyectos sin disponer de la titulación necesaria y falsificando visados oficiales.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú