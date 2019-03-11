Es algo que ya se sabía, pero los vínculos de Vox con el franquismo ideológico más reaccionario han quedado al descubierto. La cadena Ser informa de que una asociación religiosa llamada Cura Infirmorum et Natura-Seminare, que preside el bisnieto del dictador Francisco Franco, Luis Alfonso de Borbón, quien también es presidente de honor de la Fundación Francisco Franco, comparte sede con una empresa fundada por Víctor González Coello de Portugal, vicepresidente y responsable de captación de recursos del partido ultraderechista Vox.
Además, según destaca la Ser, esta coincidencia de domicilio no es el único vínculo entre esta asociación con el partido que preside Santiago Abascal. Entre los patronos de esta asociación ultracatólica figura como vicepresidenta María Asunción Coello de Portugal, madre del vicepresidente de Vox y miembro de las listas con las que la formación de Santiago Abascal concurrió a las elecciones municipales de 2015.
Y por si esto fuera poco, Santiago Abascal y la cúpula de Vox al completo apadrinaron el nacimiento de esta asociación de Luis Alfonso de Borbón en su gala inaugural para recaudar fondos. En aquella gala benéfica se recaudaron 17.000 euros, pero finalmente sólo se destinaron 800 a actos benéficos, según la Ser.
