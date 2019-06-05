Público
Vox José María Marco, el número dos de Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid, renuncia a su escaño

Marco argumenta que renuncia a su acta de diputado de la Asamblea de Madrid por "problemas de salud".

José María Marco.

José María Marco, número dos en la lista de Vox liderada por Rocío Monasterio a la Comunidad de Madrid, ha anunciado que renunciará a su escaño como diputado autonómico y no acudirá a recoger su acta. Marco argumenta que se debe a "problemas de salud", tal y como ha informado en su cuenta de Twitter.

También asegura que seguirá "colaborando con Vox, partido del que me siento orgulloso". Y ha querido agradecer a Santiago Abascal y Rocío Monasterio su "defensa de España y de la libertad".

Marco es habitual colaborador de medios de derechas como Libertad Digital, EsRadio y La Razón. 

Rocío Monasterio ha contestado a su tuit pidiéndole que se cuide y asegurando que "en cuanto te sientas con fuerza seguimos trabajando juntos para defender España y la libertad". 

