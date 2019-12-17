El Juzgado de Instrucción número 43 de Madrid ha enviado al Tribunal Supremo una exposición razonada en la que pide que el secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, quien está aforado al ser diputado en el Congreso, sea juzgado por un delito leve de lesiones a un compañero de partido durante una asamblea de la formación en el año 2016.
Según la exposición razonada, los hechos tuvieron lugar el 24 de septiembre de 2016, cuando en el curso de la asamblea tuvo lugar un altercado en el que el denunciante, Argimiro Santos, afirma que Ortega Smith y el vicesecretario de Presidencia de Vox, Enrique Cabanas, le golpearon, causándole lesiones de carácter leve.
Tal y como recoge el escrito, tanto Ortega Smith como Cabanas también denunciaron a Santos por el mismo suceso, si bien se dictó auto de sobreseimiento. Ellos no discuten la existencia del altercado durante la asamblea de 2016, aunque sostienen que no cometieron infracción penal alguna.
Al ser Ortega Smith diputado, está aforado ante el Supremo, de modo que el juicio no puede celebrarse en los juzgados ordinarios de Madrid. En la causa ya se ha dictado auto de apertura de juicio, pero los siguientes trámites procesales deberán seguirse en el alto tribunal.
El escrito del Juzgado de Instrucción número 43 se refiere tanto a Ortega Smith como a Cabanas, ya que "no parece que sea posible enjuiciar separadamente la causa para la persona aforada con separación del segundo por órganos distintos en procedimientos diferentes".
