Vox El líder de Vox en Las Palmas es expulsado por su condena por fraude fiscal

Tiene pendiente de cumplir una condena firme de dos años y seis meses de cárcel. Vox anuncia su expulsión y ha iniciado los trámites para constituir una comisión gestora en la provincia.

03/11/2018.- El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, interviene durante un acto político celebrado en Bilbao. EFE/MIGUEL TOÑA

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, interviene durante un acto político. EFE/MIGUEL TOÑA

El presidente de Vox en la provincia de Las Palmas, Ricardo Braña, tiene pendiente de cumplir una condena firme de dos años y seis meses de cárcel por fraude fiscal, suspendida a condición de que abone antes de 2021 los 281.539 euros en impuestos que dejó de pagar a Hacienda.

Vox ha anunciado este viernes su expulsión, la disolución de su Comité Ejecutivo Provincial y el inicio de los trámites para constituir una comisión gestora en la provincia.

Fue condenado en 2016 por el Juzgado de lo Penal número 6 de la capital grancanaria por una operación de compra y posterior venta de terrenos en Antigua (Fuerteventura) realizada a través de la sociedad Ibertowers Canarias SL que reportó unos beneficios de 877.120 euros.

La sentencia consideró Braña y el otro administrador de Ibertowers Canarias en aquellos momentos fueron penalmente responsables de que no se abonaran los impuestos correspondientes a ese beneficio, cifrados en 281.539 euros.

La Audiencia de Las Palmas concedió después a Braña una suspensión de la condena, a condición de no delinquir en tres años y de abonar su deuda tributaria antes del 14 de enero de 2021. 

Por su parte, José Luis Moyano, hasta ahora coordinador de VOX en la provincia de Las Palmas de Gran Canarias, ha sido cesado de todas sus funciones y se le ha retirado la militancia "por comportamientos y actitudes amenazantes inapropiadas". "Una forma de actuar que es claramente contraria a los estatutos de este partido", justifica la formación.

Como consecuencia de estos hechos, el Comité Ejecutivo Nacional de Vox ha tomado la decisión de disolver el Comité Ejecutivo Provincial y proceder a iniciar los trámites para la constitución de una Comisión Gestora.

