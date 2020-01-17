Público
Vox Más Madrid denunciará ante la Fiscalía a Monasterio por falsedad documental

La denuncia contra Monasterio será presentada por los concejales de Más Madrid Marta Higueras, Rita Maestre y José Manuel Calvo.

20/11/2019.- La portavoz de Vox en el Parlamento madrileño, Rocío Monasterio, durante la rueda de prensa. / EFE - VÍCTOR LERENA

Más Madrid denunciará este viernes ante la Fiscalía Provincial a la diputada autonómica y líder de Vox en la Comunidad, Rocío Monasterio, por un presunto delito de falsedad en documento publico. La denuncia contra Monasterio será presentada a las 10:30 horas por los concejales de Más Madrid Marta Higueras, Rita Maestre y José Manuel Calvo.

Según ha publicado El País, la líder de Vox en Madrid tramitó hasta 2016 planos de obra con un visado falso del Colegio de Aparejadores.

Más Madrid ya denunció en noviembre pasado a Monasterio ante el Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid, que mantiene abierta una investigación por los presuntos delitos de intrusismo profesional cometidos entre 2000 y 2009.

En esos años, según Más Madrid, la diputada "no tenía aún titulación" y, sin embargo, "estuvo ejerciendo o realizando actividades relacionadas con la profesión de arquitecto".

