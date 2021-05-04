Estás leyendo: Vox mantiene su espacio en Madrid, aunque la contundente victoria de Ayuso limita su capacidad de influencia

Vox mantiene su espacio en Madrid, aunque la contundente victoria de Ayuso limita su capacidad de influencia

Con más del 90% del voto escrutado, Vox lograría subir un escaño respecto a las elecciones de 2019 (un ascenso del 0,24%).

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante un acto electoral de su partido en Valdemoro junto a la candidata a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio. Víctor Lerena / EFE

Vox ha logrado este martes afianzar su espacio electoral en la Comunidad de Madrid, aunque la amplia victoria obtenida por la candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, limita la capacidad de influencia que el partido de Santiago Abascal va a poder ejercer sobre el futuro Gobierno regional.

Con más del 90% del voto escrutado, Vox lograría subir un escaño respecto a las elecciones de 2019 (un ascenso del 0,24%). Sin embargo, el PP por sí solo obtendría más diputados que los tres partidos de la izquierda juntos --PSOE, Más Madrid y Unidas Podemos--.

Vox ya ha garantizado el voto a favor de la investidura de Díaz Ayuso en primera votación. Pero además, durante la legislatura, el reparto de la Asamblea hace que los 'populares' vayan a poder gobernar con un amplio margen de maniobra y solo requieran de la abstención de Vox para sacar adelante sus iniciativas. 

