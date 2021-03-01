El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid está sufriendo para sacar sus Presupuestos adelante. Hace ya un mes que la presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso y el vicepresidente Ignacio Aguado anunciaron un acuerdo sobre las cuentas autonómicas para 2021, pero el proyecto sigue estancado porque Vox sigue marcando líneas rojas, en concreto, el partido de ultraderecha no renuncia a instaurar la censura parental en Madrid.

Así lo han trasladado fuentes de Vox, después de que la líder del partido en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, haya puesto esta línea roja para acordar las cuentas autonómicas y Aguado le haya pedido que "rectifique y elimine" la censura parental de sus exigencias porque esa "no es la prioridad".

Vox ha contestado este lunes al vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, que si tanto PP como Cs salieron en su momento a protestar en contra del "adoctrinamiento" de la Ley Celaà no tendrán problema en "defender la libertad de los padres".

Desde Vox insisten, además, en que "los madrileños lo están pasando muy mal" y por eso están "luchando" para que en los Presupuestos "se reduzca gasto político ineficaz y, con esos recursos, poder reducir impuestos, inyectar liquidez a las empresas y dotar suficientemente la Sanidad, la Educación y la Emergencia social".

"Los madrileños no entenderían que ellos se estén apretando el cinturón y los políticos no lo hagan. En Educación creemos que PP y Cs, que sacaron a su gente a protestar contra el adoctrinamiento de la Ley Celaá, no tendrán problema en defender la libertad de los padres. Asumimos que la defienden", ha sostenido la dirigente de Vox.

Vox reitera que quiere que "los padres puedan decidir con libertad en el colegio de sus hijos" de la misma forma que "el señor Aguado decide si ver La isla de las tentaciones con sus hijos o no".