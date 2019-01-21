Público
Vox Maroto compra el discurso de Vox: dice que hay asociaciones de mujeres que viven del "chiringuito" de la subvención

El vicesecretario de organización del PP afirma, sin embargo, que ve en el partido de ultraderecha un "ataque frontal a la diversidad" en asuntos como el matrimonio o los homosexuales, que "no le gustan ni un pelo".

Maroto y Casado, durante la Convención Nacional del PP. EFE/Chema Moya

El vicesecretario de organización del PP, Javier Maroto, ha hecho suyo este lunes el discurso de Vox sobre las mujeres y el feminismo al asegurar que es cierto que hay asociaciones de mujeres que viven del "chiringuito" de las subvenciones y defender la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres frente al "feminismo exacerbado" que, según él, trata de criminalizar a todos los hombres.

Maroto ha señalado en Antena 3 que en España hay un problema con la izquierda y la colectivización y ha defendido que feminismo es decir y practicar que el hombre y la mujer son iguales.

El dirigente popular, que se ha declarado feminista, ha recalcado que el PP está en la moderación y en el equilibrio en ese punto intermedio y ha cuestionado los debates "maniqueos".

"Yo lo que observo en un lado y otro es que no comprenden nada, porque no han estudiado este asunto con profundidad", ha afirmado tanto en alusión a la izquierda como a Vox.

Sobre el partido de extrema derecha, ha incidido además en que le asusta porque ve en él un "ataque frontal a la diversidad" en asuntos como el matrimonio o los homosexuales, que "no le gustan ni un pelo".

