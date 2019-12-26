Vox organiza una misa por "todos los niños abortados" en Sevilla

El partido de extrema derecha Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Gelves (Sevilla) ha organizado para este sábado una misa por "todos los niños abortados durante el año 2019". En un mensaje difundido a través de las redes sociales también se señala a las mujeres que pretenden ejercer su derecho de abortar bajo el lema "¡déjalo nacer!"
La convocatoria la ha anunciado el partido ultraderechista liderado por Santiago Abascal en la localidad sevillana. En el anuncio se califica a esta misa como "un acto de caridad". "Rogamos su asistencia a tan piadoso acto de caridad", reza la convocatoria.
En las elecciones municipales del pasado mes de mayo, Vox obtuvo en esta localidad sevillana uno de los 17 concejales del ayuntamiento al conseguir 359 votos, el 7,42 % de los emitidos en este municipio, donde gobierna el PSOE con mayoría simple.
