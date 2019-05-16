Javier Ortega Smith, secretario general de Vox, diputado electo y candidato del partido ultraderechista a la alcaldía de Madrid, se ha referido este jueves a la polémica surgida después de que la web de La Marea revelara un vídeo fechado el pasado mes de noviembre en el que Ortega Smith confiesa su admiración por el fundador de Falange Española, José Antonio Primo de Rivera, "uno de los grandes hombres de la historia". La Marea también revelaba que el secretario general de Vox publicó en 1986 un artículo en el que alababa a los dirigentes de la Falange y se mostraba admirador del fascismo español de los años 30.
Preguntado por sus palabras sobre José Antonio Primo de Rivera, Ortega Smith ha dicho este jueves que es una persona libre que ha estudiado "sin ningún complejo" a muchos personajes de la historia que han marcado una época determinada, entre ellos Primo de Rivera, Ramiro de Maeztu o Federico García Lorca.
"Creo que la libertad de pensamiento y la libertad política está en poder estudiar", ha asegurado, y ha dicho que de lo que está en contra es de los totalitarismos "sean de izquierdas, de derechas, sean políticos o religiosos", como por ejemplo "la imposición totalitaria de los islamistas".
Ortega Smith ha reivindicado para todos los españoles "la libertad de opinar sobre cualquier personaje de nuestra historia", y ha agregado: "Somos el único partido que quiere derogar las mal llamadas leyes de memoria histórica, que son de la desmemoria y del pensamiento único".
