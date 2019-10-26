Público
Vox La Policía dispara pelotas de goma a un grupo de manifestantes antifascistas antes de un mitin de Vox en Vigo

Los agentes cargaron contra los manifestantes cuando intentaron arremeter contra los asistentes al mitin de la formación, a los que recibieron con gritos de "fascistas".

La Policía disparó pelotas de goma a un grupo de manifestantes antifascistas antes de un mitin de Vox en Vigo el pasado jueves, según informa la agencia Efe y han corroborado diferentes vídeos publicados en redes sociales. 

Durante las protestas al menos una persona fue detenida en los exteriores del Auditorio Mar de Vigo donde se celebró el mitin de la formación ultraderechista, informaron a Efe fuentes de la Policía Nacional.

Los agentes cargaron contra este grupo cuando intentaron arremeter contra los asistentes al mitin de la formación liderada por Santiago Abascal, a los que recibieron con gritos de "fascistas".

Durante el mitin, el líder de Vox reprobó que pese a las advertencias a la Delegación del Gobierno y a la Junta Electoral Provincial de que podía haber incidentes hoy en Vigo se haya permitido que "un grupo de fanáticos" intentaran "atemorizar" a quienes acudieron al acto político.

Una escena, ha afirmado, recurrente allá donde va Vox y que está "a la medida" del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, a quien le interesa, según ha dicho, "situarse en la moderación para decir que está entre dos extremos".

El candidato al Congreso por Pontevedra Antonio Budiño, general del Ejército de Tierra en situación de reserva, tras dirigirse al público con el saludo militar, ha proclamado que en Galicia "no queremos ser otra Catalunya" y ha añadido que en esta comunidad "tenemos nuestros CDR".

