Blanco ha adoptado esta decisión después de que trascendieran las discrepancias que mantenía con la dirección del partido de ultraderecha en el Principado en relación con la composición de las candidaturas en las elecciones generales del próximo 10 de noviembre.

Santiago Abascal, líder de Vox, en el Congreso. (FERNANDO VILLAR | EFE)

El portavoz de Vox en el parlamento asturiano, Ignacio Blanco, ha dimitido de sus cargos en la dirección del partido por discrepancias con su máximo responsable en Asturias, Rodolfo Espina, aunque mantendrá su acta de diputado y continuará como afiliado, según fuentes del partido.

En declaraciones a Efe el portavoz parlamentario de Vox ha señalado que, tras dejar su cargo en el comité ejecutivo del partido, seguirá trabajando para su formación y participará en la próxima campaña para que obtenga "los mejores resultados posibles" aunque ha eludido manifestarse sobre cuestiones internas.

Vox cuenta con dos diputados en el parlamento asturiano, que tras el acuerdo alcanzado en la Cámara le permitieron formar grupo parlamentario al igual que a Foro y a IU pese a disponer de solo dos escaños frente a los tres que exige el Reglamento de la Junta General.

