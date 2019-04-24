Público
Vox Pozuelo Alarcón Vox ficha al abogado de los Franco como candidato de uno de los principales ayuntamientos de la Comunidad de Madrid

Juan José Aizcorbe Torra, que defendió a la familia del dictador en la demanda del Ayuntamiento de Santiago y que fue alto cargo del Grupo Intereconomía, es el número uno del partido ultra para el Ayuntamiento de Pozuelo de Alarcón.

El abogado Juan José Aizcorbe Torra. EUROPA PRESS

Vox ha fichado al abogado de la familia Franco, Juan José Aizcorbe Torra, como su candidato al Ayuntamiento de Pozuelo de Alarcón, una de las ciudades más pobladas de la Comunidad de Madrid, según las listas publicadas este miércoles en el Boletín Oficial de la comunidad.

Aizcorbe figura como número uno de la formación de Santiago Abascal en el municipio madrileño, seguido de Juan Ignacio Fernández Tomás, Ángel Hernández Pando y Marta Ordozgoiti de la Rica.

Además, también figura como número dos del partido de ultraderecha por Barcelona para las elecciones generales. Aizcorbe Torra estuvo hace años en Juntas Españolas, un proyecto que planeaba hacerse con el espacio de Fuerza Nueva. También formó parte del PP, donde estuvo en el departamento de Estudios. Asimismo, ha sido alto cargo del Grupo Intereconomía.

Este abogado ha sido el encargado de defender a la familia Franco en la demanda del Ayuntamiento de Santiago de Compostela para que devolvieran dos esculturas del Maestro Mateo que formaban parte del Pórtico de la Gloria de la catedral de la capital gallega.

Finalmente, la Justicia dio la razón en primera instancia a la familia del dictador. La magistrada Adelaida Medrano entendió que se da el principio de usucapión o prescripción adquisitiva, según el cual, se accede a la propiedad de una cosa -en este caso las imágenes pétreas- a través de la posesión continuada de sus derechos reales de manera pública, pacífica e ininterrumpida.

Así, echaba por tierra la reclamación que planteaba el recurso del Ayuntamiento de Santiago, que exponía que hubo un saqueo y que las figuras son bienes de dominio público integrantes del patrimonio histórico artístico nacional.

