Vox rechaza suscribir en Madrid el pacto contra la violencia machista

La formación de extrema derecha considera que el pacto supone "la culpabilización previa de una parte de la sociedad".

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith. - EFE

El Grupo Municipal de Vox ha anunciado que no suscribirá el pacto municipal en Madrid contra la violencia machista. La formación de extrema derecha considera que dicho pacto supone "la culpabilización previa de una parte de la sociedad".

El delegado de Familias, Igualdad y Bienestar Social, Pepe Aniorte, se está reuniendo estos días con todos los grupos políticos con presencia en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid para alcanzar este acuerdo común en contra de la violencia de género.

El grupo liderado por Javier Ortega Smith ha mostrado su rechazo al acuerdo, que supone una réplica del Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género, "suscrito por todos los partidos políticos a excepción de Vox", recuerdan en un hilo de Twitter. Ya avanzaron que no firmarían este acuerdo programático en el Ayuntamiento porque "representa la culpabilización previa de una parte de la sociedad".

Añaden que el pacto "relega al olvido la violencia ejercida sobre hombres, ancianos y menores presentando una batería de medidas pensadas exclusivamente para la violencia ejercida contra la mujer". Entre los argumentos que dan en Vox para el 'no' está la inclusión de medidas que "claramente sugieren la intervención de lobbies de género perpetuando un negocio sustentado sobre la lacra de la violencia".

