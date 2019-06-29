Vox recurrirá ante el Constitucional por el recuento de votos en León

El Comité Ejecutivo Nacional de Vox ha anunciado este sábado que, finalmente, presentará un recurso ante el Tribunal Constitucional sobre la mesa del colegio Pastorinas del barrio leonés de Pinilla. Así lo han señalado fuentes del partido a Europa Press, que han explicado que "tras muchas maniobras y estrategias del PSOE" para apartarlos y dejarlos "sin posibilidad de presentar un recurso", no lo han conseguido.
De este modo, Vox pretende demostrar que es "un partido trabajador y luchador" y que seguirá luchando "con toda su artillería legal", motivo por el que llevará el recurso "hasta el final como se merece". La decisión llega después de que el PP confirmara el pasado jueves que no acudiría al Tribunal Constitucional para que se pusiera en marcha "cuanto antes" el Ayuntamiento de León.
A este respecto, Vox ha indicado que la decisión de presentar un recurso en el Tribunal Constitucional "es independiente" de lo elegido por parte del PP en la provincia de León. Por último, la formación liderada por Santiago Abascal a nivel nacional ha agradecido "el apoyo de todas las personas" y ya ha avanzado que "pase lo que pase" seguirán trabajando por llevar su voz a León.
