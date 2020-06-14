Estás leyendo: Rocío Monasterio y Espinosa de los Monteros vendieron otras cuatro naves industriales como 'lofts' pese a no poder usarse como viviendas

Rocío Monasterio y Espinosa de los Monteros vendieron otras cuatro naves industriales como 'lofts' pese a no poder usarse como viviendas

Uno de los clientes ha acusado al matrimonio de haber prometido conseguir los permisos de habitabilidad para desparecer antes de ello.

Rocío Monasterio, junto a Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, Ortega Smith y Santiago Abascal. VOX MADRID
Rocío Monasterio, presidenta de Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid, e Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, diputado de la formación en el Congreso de los Diputados, convirtieron en 2004 cuatro naves industriales en apartamentos de lujo sin ninguna licencia. Estos espacios no podían ser usados como viviendas. 

Los líderes de la formación ultraderechista cuentan ya con 18 obras a sus espaldas realizadas de forma supuestamente fraudulenta. Según publica el diario El País, estos últimos cuatro pisos siguen siendo locales o garajes, según lo que aparece en el Registro de la Propiedad. Tres de ellos siguen habitados.

Uno de los clientes ha acusado al matrimonio de haber prometido conseguir los permisos  de habitabilidad para desparecer antes de ello.

Las cuatro viviendas están en las calles Nuestra Señora del Carmen, Reyes Aizquibel, Molina y Monteros, en los barrios de Tetuán y Fuencarral. El negocio, apunta el rotativo de Prisa, estaba en vender estos terrenos como lofts, un concepto ambiguo.

El matrimonio se ha defendido y asegura que "esos locales se vendieron con un contrato firmado por el cliente especificando que no eran viviendas", aunque no han aclarado porqué las ofertaban como tal.

Rocío Monasterio registró una obra como arquitecta en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid en 2003 pese a que no obtuvo el título hasta seis años después. Entre otras polémicas, en 2006 vendió un loft sin permiso de habitabilidad.

