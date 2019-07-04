Público
Murcia Vox tumba la investidura del presidente murciano del PP y señala el camino a Madrid con Díaz Ayuso

Actualmente, la formación de Gobierno en la Región de Murcia se encuentra totalmente bloqueada por la falta de acuerdos entre los partidos.

El candidato del PP a la presidencia de la Comunidad Autónoma de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, durante su intervención en la primera sesión del debate de investidura en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia. EFE/Marcial Guillén

Los votos en contra de los cuatro diputados de VOX en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia han tumbado la posibilidad del candidato del PP, Fernando López Miras, de ser investido en segunda votación como presidente de la Comunidad.

El candidato del PP para presidir la Comunidad Autónoma, Fernando López Miras, no ha conseguido la mayoría simple (más "síes" que "noes") necesaria en la segunda votación para ser investido presidente de la Comunidad. Solo ha contado con 22 votos a favor, del PP y Ciudadanos, y 23 en contra, correspondientes a PSOE, VOX y Grupo Mixto.

Al no salir investido, el presidente de la Asamblea, Alberto Castillo, iniciará nuevamente un proceso de consultas con los grupos parlamentarios para proponer un nuevo candidato.

Los cuatro diputados del partido de Santiago Abascal volvieron a votar en contra argumentando lo mismo que en la primera votación: "Cs ha puesto sus intereses partidistas por delante del futuro de la Región", aseguraba el portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia, Juan José Liarte. La negativa a firmar un pacto a tres de Ciudadanos ha sido la principal razón de su rechazo. 

Actualmente, la formación de Gobierno en la Región de Murcia se encuentra totalmente bloqueada por la falta de acuerdos entre los partidos. Según el Estatuto de Autonomía, hay dos meses de plazo desde la primera votación (2 de julio) para que tengan lugar nuevos intentos de elección del jefe del Ejecutivo. La fecha límite para una votación, posiblemente definitiva, será el 11 de agosto.

