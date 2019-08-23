Los dos concejales que tiene Vox en el Ayuntamiento de València, José Gosálbez y Vicente Montáñez, han renunciado a oficiar bodas civiles tras presentar al Ayuntamiento un escrito de renuncia.
Los ediles del partido de extrema derecha consideran que "existen otros sistemas o métodos más adecuados" para declarar matrimonios, aunque han insistido en que la decisión no tiene ningún tinte religioso, según publica eldiario.es.
Según Gosálbez, portavoz del grupo municipal, oficiar bodas civiles es una función voluntaria y que "como todas las delegaciones que se hacen en los concejales se pueden aceptar o no", y ha añadido que consultaron a la dirección nacional del partido ultra que el escrito de renuncia recoge las instrucciones recibidas.
