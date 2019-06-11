Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Vox Vox acude al minuto de silencio en las Cortes Valencianas, pero se sitúa fuera de la pancarta contra la violencia machista

La portavoz adjunta del PSPV, Carmen Martínez, ha criticado que se hayan situado fuera de la pancarta y también las manifestaciones "cuestionando el minuto de silencio" cuando hay mil mujeres asesinadas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Les Corts Valencianes. EFE

Les Corts Valencianes. EFE

Los representantes de Vox en Les Corts Valencianes han acudido al minuto de silencio que se ha guardado a las puertas del Palau dels Borja para condenar la muerte de una mujer este lunes en Alboraia, cuya pareja se ha suicidado, aunque se ha situado fuera de la pancarta institucional "contra la violencia machista".

La portavoz, Ana Vega, había explicado previamente ante la prensa que estarían en esa concentración porque están "en contra de cualquier forma de violencia", aunque pedirán formalmente en la cámara que se convoquen también concentraciones en otros casos de violencia intrafamiliar con niños, hombres o ancianos como víctimas, recordando que su grupo está en contra de la ley contra la violencia de género y apuesta por una ley que aborde la violencia intrafamiliar.

En el minuto de silencio los diputados de Vox se han escorado hacia un lateral, separados del resto de parlamentarios

En el minuto de silencio, en el que diputados de los otros cinco grupos se han situado tras la pancarta, los diputados de Vox se han escorado hacia un lateral, separados del resto de parlamentarios por un grupo de trabajadores de la casa.

La portavoz adjunta del PSPV, Carmen Martínez, ha criticado que se hayan situado fuera de la pancarta y también las manifestaciones "cuestionando el minuto de silencio" cuando hay mil mujeres asesinadas desde que comenzó la estadística y "no es comparable en absoluto cualquier tipo de violencia con esta".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad