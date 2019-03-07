La formación liderada por Santiago Abascal propone ahora que los vigilantes de seguridad sean considerados agentes de la autoridad. Según informaciones publicadas por ABC, el partido ultraderechista reivindicaba la labor de estos profesionales a través de un comunicado.
Desde la formación aseguran que se deben "valorar que muchos de sus quehaceres en el ámbito de la seguridad privada se desarrollan de noche, en fines de semana y en lugares donde hay grandes concentraciones de personas y de ocio. Todo esto supone un plus de esfuerzo y dedicación por parte de los vigilantes de seguridad que no gozan de protección jurídica alguna y cualquier agresión contra los mismos podría quedar impune", afirma el diario.
Massó cree urgente aplicar el artículo 550
En un ademán de captar posibles votantes de cara a las elecciones generales del próximo 28-A, la presidenta provincial de Vox en Castellón, Llanos Massó ha sugerido “que los vigilantes de seguridad sean considerados agentes de la autoridad, ya que, en estos momentos, carecen de este estatus que les protegería jurídicamente en caso de ser atacados o agredidos en el ejercicio de sus funciones”.
Massó ha hecho hincapié en “la necesidad urgente de aplicar el artículo 550 del Código Penal para las agresiones a los vigilantes de seguridad, como se recoge en el punto 30 de las 100 medidas de Vox”, y ha apostado por “eliminar el alto grado de intrusismo presente en esta profesión y dotar a este colectivo del reconocimiento público merecido, ya que muchas veces su figura queda degradada”.
La presidenta, en un guiñó a estos profesionales, ha manifestado que “merecen todo nuestro respeto y admiración, ya que colaboran con las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado para que los ciudadanos gocemos de mayor protección y auxilio en caso de necesidad o peligro”.
