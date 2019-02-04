Público
VTC Las VTC deberán contratarse en el País Vasco con una hora de antelación

En el acuerdo también se establece que no podrán, en ningún caso, circular por las vías públicas en busca de viajeros. 

Las VTC rechazan de plano la medida del Gobierno al considerar que conllevará restricciones a su actividad. / EFE - TAMARA ROZAS

Los vehículos con conductor (VTC) deberán contratarse en el País Vasco con al menos una hora de antelación, salvo en "circunstancias especiales" como urgencias, mutuas de accidente y asistencia en carretera entre otros supuestos.

Este martes se han reunido en Vitoria representantes del Gobierno Vasco, de la Federación Vasca del Taxi y de las VTC para avanzar en las bases que regirán la nueva normativa en Euskadi para los servicios de vehículos sin conductor, después de que la semana pasada ambos partes acordaran no "confrontar" y negociar la regulación del sector.

En la cita se han acordado unas bases regulatorias generales que, además de fijar en una hora el plazo mínimo de contratación, establecen que los VTC no podrán en ningún caso circular por las vías públicas en busca de viajeros y que la geolocalización de los vehículos sólo la conocerá la empresa y nunca los clientes.

