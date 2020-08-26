Estás leyendo: Celaá evita contestar a las acusaciones de Podemos: "No voy a distraerme. Hay mucho trabajo"

La ministra ha afirmado que no había escuchado las críticas, pero que si se referían al fondo COVID de 2.000 millones a las comunidades, ya se había aprobado en Consejo de Ministros. 

La ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celáa, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros celebrado este martes en Moncloa. EFE/Chema Moya
Las posturas entre los miembros de Unidas Podemos y la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, son abiertamente discrepantes en cuanto a la vuelta a las aulas, por ello, este martes Unidas Podemos acusaba a la ministra de falta de liderazgo y planteaban que los 2.000 millones de euros del fondo covid para las comunidades estuviesen condicionados a la contratación de nuevo profesorado y a alquilar o condicionar espacios que permitan desdoblar las clases y reducir los ratios de alumnos.

"El Gobierno está compuesto por dos partidos políticos que tienen distintos acentos, pero que trabajan juntos por la ciudadanía", afirma Celaá

Esta mañana, en declaraciones a la SER, en donde ha sido entrevistada, Isabel Celaá no ha querido contestar a las declaraciones de Unidas Podemos alegando que no las había escuchado.

"Nunca se lo he escuchado decir a nadie, pero esto no me va a distraer. Si se refiere al fondo covid de 2.000 millones a las comunidades es algo que se aprobó en Consejo de Ministros". "No le pregunté a Pablo Iglesias por las críticas porque no las he escuchado. No voy a distraerme. Hay mucho trabajo". 

"El Gobierno está compuesto por dos partidos políticos que tienen distintos acentos, pero que trabajan juntos por la ciudadanía", concluía Celaá para acabar con la polémica.

