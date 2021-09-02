Vuelven a detener al padre de Yeremi Vargas acusado de abusar sexualmente de otra menor de 13 años

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE
El padre de Yeremi Vargas, que fue detenido el pasado lunes por presuntamente agredir sexualmente a su hija de 13 años y que quedó en libertad con orden de alejamiento, ha vuelto a ser arrestado por el supuesto abuso sexual a otra menor de la misma edad.
Vargas ha quedado en libertad y le ha sido impuesta una orden de alejamiento
La joven se habría decidido a denunciar el supuesto abuso sexual tras haber visto esta semana la noticia de la detención de Vargas al ser acusado por su hija de una agresión sexual.
J.F. Vargas ha quedado en libertad investigado por un supuesto delito de abuso sexual tras pasar a disposición del juzgado de guardia, el de Instrucción 6 de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, donde se ha acogido a su derecho de no declarar, informa este martes el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias.
Como medida cautelar le ha sido impuesta una orden de alejamiento respecto de la menor y las diligencias siguen abiertas.
Yéremi Vargas desapareció el 10 de marzo de 2007, cuando se le vio por última vez mientras jugaba en un solar contiguo a la casa de sus abuelos maternos, en el sureste de Gran Canaria. Entonces tenía siete años.
