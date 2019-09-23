Público
WhatsApp Albert Rivera denuncia que su cuenta de WhatsApp ha sido pirateada

El líder de Ciudadanos recibió un mensaje-trampa tras el que le bloquearon el acceso a su cuenta. Denunció los hechos el viernes a la Guardia Civil.

El presidente de Ciudadanos Albert Rivera durante su intervención en la reunión extraordinaria del Consejo General de Ciudadanos, en la que los dirigentes consultados por Efe dan por hecho que en la nueva dirección estarán el exsocialista Joan Mesquida o

El líder de Ciudadanos (Cs), Albert Rivera, denunció el pasado viernes ante la Guardia Civil que su cuenta de WhatsApp había sido pirateada, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la investigación. La Unidad de Delitos Telemáticos de la UCO será la encargada de investigar el hackeo.

El pirateo consiste en instalar la cuenta de un usuario en otro teléfono desde el que se puede acceder a los mensajes que reciba durante el tiempo que el 'hacker' tenga el control, han explicado las fuentes.

Se trata de un mensaje-trampa que le llega a la víctima, en este caso a Rivera, en el que le alerta de que alguien había intentado acceder a su perfil de WhatsApp desde otro dispositivo móvil. El mensaje se acompaña de datos de ubicación y hora del presunto ataque para que la víctima le otorgue credibilidad. Tras eso, se le pide a la víctima que envíe un código a ese mismo chat en el que se ha recibido la alerta para "verificar" su identidad.

En cuanto se envía ese código, los atacantes toman el control de la cuenta y ya pueden hacer lo quieran con la misma. Lo primero que hicieron fue bloquear al propio Rivera cambiando sus contraseñas para que no pudiera ya acceder a su cuenta.

Según adelanta en una información El Mundo, el atacante activó desde un dispositivo remoto un código de bloqueo y un correo electrónico solo conocido por él, de modo que Rivera se quedó sin su cuenta.

Según El Mundo, el sábado por la noche, un grupo de Twitter identificado como "Anonymous Catalonia" (@anonktalonia) escribía directamente a Rivera: "Albertito, ¿qué cojones hace un grupo llamado "La Manada" en tu Whatsapp?". Y le mandaron tuits sobre otros dos grupos en los que Rivera supuestamente comparte mensajes con más gente: "Operación Gaviota Rosa" y "Europe high level only", acompañados de comentarios sarcásticos. A media tarde de este domingo, la cuenta había sido suspendida por los administradores de Twitter.

