XII Premios Carles Ferrer Salat Torra anula su asistencia a la entrega de los premios de Foment para no coincidir con el Gobierno de Sánchez 

En el acto, el presidente de la Generalitat iba a encontrarse con tres ministras del Gobierno en funciones: Nadia Calviño (Economía), María Jesús Montero (Hacienda) y Margarita Robles (Defensa).

18/11/2019.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha anulado su asistencia esta noche al acto de entrega de las Medallas de Honor y los XII Premios Carles Ferrer Salat que concede Foment del Treball, tras declarar durante horas en el juicio por desobediencia a la Junta Electoral Central. 

Torra se ha puesto en contacto con la patronal catalana a última hora de la tarde para informar de que no estará presente en el acto, uno de los más importantes que organiza anualmente Foment, aduciendo el cansancio por la comparecencia ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), según han confirmado fuentes de la patronal y del Govern. 

El presidente catalán debía participar en la cena de entrega de los galardones, un acto en el que iba a coincidir con tres ministras del Gobierno en funciones: Nadia Calviño (Economía), María Jesús Montero (Hacienda) y Margarita Robles (Defensa). Las mismas fuentes del Govern han apuntado que Torra también ha anulado su asistencia a la gala People in Red, que organiza la Fundación Lluita contra el Sida. 

En el acto de Foment, el vicepresidente y conseller de Economía, Pere Aragonés, pronunciará unas palabras en representación de la Generalitat, algo que tenía previsto hacer Quim Torra. 

Esta es la primera vez que coincidirán en un acto público representantes de la Generalitat y el Gobierno en funciones tras las elecciones generales del 10N y en plenas negociaciones para tirar adelante la investidura.

