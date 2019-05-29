El alcalde en funciones de A Coruña y líder de la Marea Atlántica, Xulio Ferreiro, ha anunciado este miércoles que no continuará en la Corporación municipal en el próximo mandato por razones "de carácter personal y político", por lo que no tomará posesión del acta de concejal.

Ferreiro ha comparecido en rueda de prensa en la Casa Consistorial, visiblemente emocionado y arropado por todo su equipo de gobierno, en la que ha explicado que en unos meses se incorporará a su plaza de profesor en la Universidad de A Coruña.

"No me planteo otra posibilidad de estar en política que no sea ser el alcalde de A Coruña"

Conservar el bastón de mando era la única opción que se planteaba el regidor antes las elecciones municipales celebradas el domingo y de hecho, una semana antes de los comicios, avisó, en una entrevista con Efe: "No me planteo otra posibilidad de estar en política que no sea ser el alcalde de A Coruña".

Pero los resultados no favorecieron en Galicia a las candidaturas de unidad popular, entre ellas a la Marea Atlántica, que perdió cuatro concejales y se quedó con seis, frente a PP y PSOE que obtuvieron nueve cada uno, por lo que la candidata socialista, Inés Rey, iniciará esta semana los contactos que la respalden para poder ser la primera alcaldesa de A Coruña.