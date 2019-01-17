El juez Garcia Castellon ha acordado prisión incondicional y sin fianza para tres de los cinco presuntos yihadistas detenidos en Barcelona por delitos de integración en organizacion terrorista, enaltecimiento y autoadoctrinamiento, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.
Los otros dos detenidos quedan en libertad, aunque con retirada de pasaporte, prohibición de abandonar el país, obligación de designar domicilio y comparecencias semanales.
Los cinco detenidos en Barcelona por integrar una célula yihadista, de quienes se sospecha que tenían la voluntad de atentar, aunque aún no estaban preparados para ello, han comparecido este jueves ante la Audiencia Nacional.
Otros doce detenidos en la misma operación, en este caso de otro grupo vinculado que se centraba especialmente en delitos como el robo y el hurto, habíann quedado en libertad a la espera de ser citados por el juez.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra están analizando toda la documentación intervenida en los registros llevados a cabo en Barcelona e Igualada (Barcelona) para comprobar el grado de radicalización de los detenidos que no integraban el núcleo duro del grupo, ya que inicialmente no se les atribuye el delito de terrorismo.
En la operación, los Mossos desarticularon a una célula cuyo núcleo duro estaba integrado por cinco personas que querían cometer un atentado, aunque en ningún momento tuvieron capacidad de hacerlo, según el conseller Miquel Buch.
