Estás leyendo: Yolanda Díaz y Mónica Oltra vuelven a confluir en un acto en València junto a Ada Colau

Público
Público

Yolanda Díaz y Mónica Oltra vuelven a confluir en un acto en València junto a Ada Colau

El evento carecerá de siglas políticas y sus invitadas acudirán a título personal. Está siendo organizado por la vicepresidenta de la Generalitat Valenciana. También está invitada Mónica García, que aún no ha confirmado su asistencia.

La vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, y la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, participan en el seminario 'El feminismo de la cuarta Ola'.
La vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, y la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, participan en el seminario "El feminismo de la cuarta Ola". David Fernández / EFE

madrid

Yolanda Díaz coincidirá en un acto en València con la vicepresidenta valenciana, Mónica Oltra; la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. La líder de Más Madrid, Mónica García, también está invitada pero no ha confirmado su asistencia por el momento. Según ha adelantado El Periódico de España y ha podido confirmar Público, las líderes escenificarán por primera vez la unión de distintas fuerzas por una misma causa.

El evento carecerá de siglas políticas y sus invitadas acudirán a título personal. De hecho, está siendo organizado por Oltra de manera independiente y no desde la plataforma de su partido, Compromís.

El objetivo es dotar a Díaz de la imagen de una candidata que se distancie de los corsés ideológicos, con las políticas sociales por bandera y de cara a la creación de una alianza de izquierdas liderada por la actual ministra de Trabajo.

Se pretende escenificar la plurinacionalidad a la que aspira el proyecto de Díaz

Con las políticas regionales presentes en el acto, se pretende escenificar la plurinacionalidad a la que aspira el proyecto de Díaz, además de dar protagonismo a los liderazgos femeninos. "La política española está concentrada en torno a muchas masculinidades aunque sean mujeres las que los lideran", señaló recientemente la titular de Trabajo.

Al encuentro también asistirán como invitadas otras dirigentes políticas y mujeres de la sociedad civil y la cultura. Desde la Vicepresidencia segunda del Gobierno desvinculan el evento con el acto de lanzamiento de la plataforma de Yolanda Díaz.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público