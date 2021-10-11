Yolanda Díaz y Mónica Oltra vuelven a confluir en un acto en València junto a Ada Colau

madrid
Yolanda Díaz coincidirá en un acto en València con la vicepresidenta valenciana, Mónica Oltra; la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. La líder de Más Madrid, Mónica García, también está invitada pero no ha confirmado su asistencia por el momento. Según ha adelantado El Periódico de España y ha podido confirmar Público, las líderes escenificarán por primera vez la unión de distintas fuerzas por una misma causa.
El evento carecerá de siglas políticas y sus invitadas acudirán a título personal. De hecho, está siendo organizado por Oltra de manera independiente y no desde la plataforma de su partido, Compromís.
El objetivo es dotar a Díaz de la imagen de una candidata que se distancie de los corsés ideológicos, con las políticas sociales por bandera y de cara a la creación de una alianza de izquierdas liderada por la actual ministra de Trabajo.
Se pretende escenificar la plurinacionalidad a la que aspira el proyecto de Díaz
Con las políticas regionales presentes en el acto, se pretende escenificar la plurinacionalidad a la que aspira el proyecto de Díaz, además de dar protagonismo a los liderazgos femeninos. "La política española está concentrada en torno a muchas masculinidades aunque sean mujeres las que los lideran", señaló recientemente la titular de Trabajo.
Al encuentro también asistirán como invitadas otras dirigentes políticas y mujeres de la sociedad civil y la cultura. Desde la Vicepresidencia segunda del Gobierno desvinculan el evento con el acto de lanzamiento de la plataforma de Yolanda Díaz.
