Zapatero anima a Sánchez a "seguir" con el diálogo: "No son golpistas"

El expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero cree que los independentistas catalanes han sobrepasado los límites de la política, pero no comparte que se les llame golpistas, y ha animado al jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, a seguir por el diálogo, porque "no hay ninguna duda de que es el camino".
En una entrevista en El Mundo, Zapatero advierte de que la reacción de la democracia a las actuaciones de los independentistas no puede ser excluirlos del concurso democrático y recalca que ellos ya saben que la independencia es imposible, por lo que ahora se trata de que sepan que "no es deseable".
"La reacción inteligente es convencerlos, reconocer que hay un problema, en el que ellos no tienen casi ninguna razón desde nuestra perspectiva", subraya el expresidente, para quien sería un error acudir al artículo 155 de la Constitución, de suspensión de la autonomía, para arreglar el conflicto catalán.
"Lo inteligente es agotar la persuasión, el convencimiento y el acercamiento"
Sostiene que hasta ahora no ha habido prácticamente diálogo e insiste en que "por más equivocados que estén, que lo están, y por falsas que sean sus creencias, lo inteligente es acertar en la respuesta".
"Y en democracia lo inteligente es agotar la persuasión, el convencimiento y el acercamiento", porque "detrás de las tesis independentistas hay un millón de personas activamente convencidas", puntualiza. Así, Zapatero desea que en este camino se pudiera concertar un entendimiento con el PP y Ciudadanos y dar esa oportunidad "en serio" al diálogo.
"Entre el camino de la autodeterminación, que es un grave error, y lo que ha sido del Estado autonómico, hay mucho terreno", asegura y avisa de que la solución a la crisis territorial va a llevar "años".
