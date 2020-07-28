Estás leyendo: Zapatero anuncia las nuevas medidas contra la covid-19 en Madrid

En directo Zapatero anuncia las nuevas medidas contra la covid-19 en Madrid

El viceconsejero de Salud Pública, Antonio Zapatero, acompañado por la directora general de Salud Pública, Elena Andradas, informan de las nuevas medidas de protección frente a la evolución del COVID-19 en la Comunidad de Madrid

23/09/2020.- El viceconsejero de salud de la Comunidad de Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, durante una rueda de prensa. / EFE - Rodrigo Jiménez
El viceconsejero de salud de la Comunidad de Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, durante una rueda de prensa. / EFE - Rodrigo Jiménez

