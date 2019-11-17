Zapatero: "En Catalunya es necesario un diálogo donde se puedan plantear todas las alternativas"

El expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero se ha mostrado convencido de que quienes más apuesten por el diálogo en Catalunya serán los que aproximen una recuperación de la estabilidad y del entendimiento mínimo y la convivencia en una entrevista con la Cadena Ser.
"No hay una alternativa para la crisis que hemos tenido en Catalunya que no sea el diálogo. Tiene que ser un diálogo abierto y sincero. Un diálogo que no cese, donde, obviamente, cada uno pueda plantear todas las alternativas que hay", ha dicho el exmandatario.
En la misma línea, ha afirmado que hay que dialogar siempre, hasta con el adversario más increíblemente difícil que puedas encontrar en la política: "Cuando uno tiene la convicción de que el diálogo es la única salida hay que ponerlo en marcha", ha expresado.
En la misma entrevista, Rodríguez Zapatero ha dicho que el acuerdo entre el POSE y Unidas Podemos le ha parecido muy bien y que deseaba que se produjera. Ha añadido que no se molestó cuando Pablo Iglesias reveló que fue él quien le sugirió que pidiese a Sánchez las políticas activas de empleo: "Es muy difícil que yo me enfade".
