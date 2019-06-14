El conservador Jorge Azcón será alcalde de Zaragoza gracias al principio de acuerdo alcanzado este viernes con Ciudadanos, que han validado las direcciones de ambos partidos en Madrid, y al apoyo que tendrá de los dos concejales de Vox.
El PP, con su peor resultado desde 1995, recupera una alcaldía que en los últimos 16 años ha estado en manos de la izquierda, doce al mando del socialista Juan Alberto Belloch y cuatro con uno de los alcaldes del cambio, Pedro Santisteve, de Zaragoza en Común
Según fuentes del PP y de la formación naranja, el acuerdo se ha cerrado a 24 horas del pleno de constitución del ayuntamiento, en el que PP cuenta con 8 concejales y suma los 16 necesarios para la mayoría absoluta con los 6 de Ciudadanos y los 2 de Vox.
Cs se ha decantado así por el PP tras haber mantenido también negociaciones con el PSOE, cuya candidata a la alcaldía, Pilar Alegría, ve frustradas sus aspiraciones a pesar de haber ganado las elecciones con 10 concejales, cuatro más que los obtenidos por su partido en 2015.
