Zarzuela dice ahora que el "saludo" del rey emerito y el príncipe saudí fue "protocolario y sin trascendencia institucional"

La Casa del Rey insiste en que el encuentro de Juan Carlos I con Mohamed bin Salman en Abu Dabi tuvo lugar "en el ámbito de una viaje privado"

El rey Felipe VI con el príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí Mohamed bin Salman, en la cena de gala con motivo de su visitra a España en abril de 2018. REUTERS/ Pool/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

La Casa del Rey ha afirmado este lunes que el saludo en Abu Dabi entre Juan Carlos I y el príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salman, fue "estrictamente protocolario, sin ninguna reunión previa, ni posterior, y sin trascendencia institucional", han informado fuentes del Palacio de la Zarzuela.

Tras las críticas de Podemos, IU, ERC y otros partidos por la foto, Zarzuela ha explicado que el saludo tuvo lugar "en el ámbito de una viaje privado", tras recordar que desde que dejó de ser jefe de Estado en junio de 2014, don Juan Carlos ha acudido todos los años invitado al gran premio de Abu Dabi de Fórmula Uno.

La Casa del Rey ha apuntado que el encuentro con el príncipe saudí tuvo lugar en la zona de autoridades del circuito.

Se trató, subrayan las fuentes, de "un saludo estrictamente protocolario, sin ninguna reunión previa, ni posterior, y sin ninguna trascendencia institucional".

La CIA considera que el príncipe Salman es el principal responsable del asesinato del periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi cometido en el consulado de este país en Estambul el pasado 2 de octubre. 

