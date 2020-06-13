11 morts més i 173 nous positius de Covid-19 a Catalunya

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat 11 noves morts per Covid-19, sis més que en l'anterior balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes per coronavirus a Catalunya en 12.450. A banda, s'han detectat 173 nous casos positius testats (30 menys que ahir), de manera que el total s'eleva a 69.425. D'entre les víctimes, 6.796 persones han mort en hospital o en centres sociosanitari, 4.084 ho han fet en una residència i 788 al domicili, mentre que les no classificades per falta d'informació són 782.



També continua el descens de les persones ingressades a les UCI amb la malaltia, ja que ara mateix són 83, 20 menys que fa 48 hores. La tendència de víctimes mortals per la Covid-19 d'aquest juny es manté per sota de la desena pràcticament tots els dies a Catalunya.



Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.223 persones; a la regió metropolitana nord, n'hi ha hagut 2.873 morts; a la regió metropolitana sud el nombre de víctimes és de 2.320; i de 1.551 a la Catalunya Central. Les víctimes a les regió sanitària de Girona són 791 i 390 al Camp de Tarragona, mentre que mantenen a Lleida n'hi ha 208, a les Terres de l'Ebre, 45, i a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, 30.

