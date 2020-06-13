Estàs llegint: 11 morts més i 173 nous positius de Covid-19 a Catalunya

Público
Público
EMERGÈNCIA PEL CORONAVIRUS

11 morts més i 173 nous positius de Covid-19 a Catalunya

El total de víctimes s'eleva ara a 12.450 persones. Continua el descens de pacients ingressats a les UCI amb la malaltia, que se situa en 83. 

Una imatge d'aquesta setmana de Barcelona. EUROPA PRESS
Una imatge d'aquesta setmana de Barcelona. EUROPA PRESS

BARCELONA

ACN

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat 11 noves morts per Covid-19, sis més que en l'anterior balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes per coronavirus a Catalunya en 12.450. A banda, s'han detectat 173 nous casos positius testats (30 menys que ahir), de manera que el total s'eleva a 69.425. D'entre les víctimes, 6.796 persones han mort en hospital o en centres sociosanitari, 4.084 ho han fet en una residència i 788 al domicili, mentre que les no classificades per falta d'informació són 782.

També continua el descens de les persones ingressades a les UCI amb la malaltia, ja que ara mateix són 83, 20 menys que fa 48 hores. La tendència de víctimes mortals per la Covid-19 d'aquest juny es manté per sota de la desena pràcticament tots els dies a Catalunya.

Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.223 persones; a la regió metropolitana nord, n'hi ha hagut 2.873 morts; a la regió metropolitana sud el nombre de víctimes és de 2.320; i de 1.551 a la Catalunya Central. Les víctimes a les regió sanitària de Girona són 791 i 390 al Camp de Tarragona, mentre que mantenen a Lleida n'hi ha 208, a les Terres de l'Ebre, 45, i a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, 30.

Etiquetas
El Quinze número 37

selección público