15 morts més i 152 nous positius de Covid-19 a Catalunya 

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat 15 noves morts per Covid-19, 10 més que en l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes en 12.423. A banda, s'han detectat 152 nous casos positius testats i el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia a Catalunya és de 68.822. D'entre les víctimes, 6.781 persones han mort en hospital o en centre sociosanitari, 4.067 ho han fet en una residència, i 787 al domicili. Actualment hi ha ingressades 113 persones a les UCI catalanes.



De moment no s'ha comunicat cap mort del dimarts 9 de juny, tot i que és una dada que pot variar en els pròxims dies quan es reporti més informació. El 8 de juny n'hi va haver 13 i el dia 7, set. Pel que fa a la retrospectiva de positius, el dia 9 se'n van declarar 37, el dia 8, 47 nous casos i el dia 7, 23. El nombre d'altes hospitalàries des de l'inici de la crisi ha pujat en 39 persones en un dia, fins a les 38.726.



Pel que fa a casos positius de coronavirus, a Barcelona ciutat n'hi ha 18.676 de confirmats. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 16.998, i a la metropolitana sud, 12.764. A la Catalunya Central són 6.243. A Girona hi ha 6.925 positius. En el cas del Camp de Tarragona, hi ha 2.118 persones amb coronavirus confirmades, mentre que a Lleida n'hi ha 2.769. A l'Alt Pirineu i Aran tenen 424 casos confirmats, i a les Terres de l'Ebre, continuen amb 327.

